An imperious performance from defending champion Tadej Pogacar saw him move into the yellow jersey after a blistering Stage 8.

Pogacar was part of a peloton that distanced then leader Mathieu van der Poel and with a little under 35km to go he launched his attack.

He was initially followed by Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers but the Ecuadorian couldn’t live with the relentless pace set by the Slovenian.

Pogacar reeled in rider after rider and came home under a minute behind eventual winner Dylan Teuns to move into the race lead.

It was a tough day for a number of the GC contenders including Van der Poel, Geraint Thomas and Primoz Roglic, the latter two having a catastrophic start that they could never recover from.

