Sam Bennett’s Tour de France preparations have been hampered by an injury that will see him miss this week’s Belgium Tour.

The Deceuninck – Quick-Step sprinter has won seven races this season and won two stages along with the green jersey in last year’s Tour.

However, he will be replaced at the five-day Belgium Tour by Mark Cavendish.

A statement from his team read: “Following a small incident in training last weekend, Sam Bennett has incurred a problem with his right knee.

“After consultation with our medical team, it has been decided that he will not start this week’s Belgium Tour and will instead take some rest ahead of the Tour de France.”

Bennett has not competed since racing at the Volta ao Algarve on May 9 and has been training for the Tour de France.

The second Grand Tour of the year gets started on June 26.

