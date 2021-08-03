Team TotalEnergies have confirmed Peter Sagan will ride for them for the next two seasons, ending weeks of speculation about his future.

The Slovakian rider joins from Bora-Hansgrohe after five years with the German team.

Some of Sagan’s entourage are expected to move to Team TotalEnergies, with Maciej Bodnar and Daniel Oss also confirmed by the French team.

The 31-year-old said: “This new adventure is very exciting.

"Jean-René [Bernaudeau] is a manager who wants to change the lines in the world of cycling, I hope to be able to help this team to achieve it, and to win many races under these new colours.

“For now, of course, I remain focused on the end of season goals with my current team, and I will join my new formation with a winning spirit this winter!"

His move to Team TotalEnergies was confirmed a few hours after Bora-Hansgrohe announced the return of Sam Bennett to the team and the construction of a new sprint lead out.

Pascal Ackerman will also leave Bora-Hansgrohe and is expected to replace Alexander Kristoff at UAE Team Emirates.

Bernaudeau said: “Recruiting Peter is obviously an incredible source of pride.

"He is undoubtedly the most popular rider in the world, he is an exceptional talent, he makes us change dimension.

“This recruitment is above all the sign of our sporting ambition.

"Peter is a huge talent, everyone knows that, and above all he will bring us victories: we are counting on him for that."

Sagan won Grand Tour stages at Bora-Hansgrohe along with green jerseys in the Tour de France and a third world title and Paris-Roubaix.

He won a stage at the 2020 and 2021 Giro d’Italia and secured the cyclamen points jersey in this year’s race but was forced to quit the Tour de France after stage 11 due to an infection in a wound he suffered in the stage 2 crash with Caleb Ewan.

Sagan did not ride at the Tokyo Olympics and underwent knee surgery.

