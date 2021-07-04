Sonny Colbrelli secured maximum points if his pursuit of the Green Jersey but the Stage 9 intermediate sprint was not without incident.

The Bahrain Victorious rider chased down Michael Matthews who had been pulled up to the front by BikeExchange team-mate Chris Juul-Jensen to lead the sprint.

However, as the Italian looked to take his rival on his right shoulder, Matthews drifted across the road, almost sending Colbrelli into the barriers.

Tour de France Eurosport team discuss Mathews-Cobrelli Intermediate sprint incident on Stage 9 AN HOUR AGO

The 31-year-old was able to stay upright and squeeze through and take the points but shot the Australian a glare as the two crossed the line.

Mathews was at risk of relegation over the move but was unpunished when the official verdict came through.

“There’s a touch of naughtiness about that move” said Carlton Kirby on commentary.

“Colbrelli will have a word about that.”

“He did make quick a lot of movement from left to right so I’ll be surprised if he got away with that one” said Sean Kelly.

“Rules are rules and if there’s any consistency in cycling, that move is banned. We’ll see what the Commissaires say about that later.” argued Brian Smith.

Eurosport team discuss Mathews-Cobrelli Intermediate sprint incident on Stage 9

Result of the intermediate sprint at Praz-sur-Arly (km 32.7):

1. Sonny Colbrelli - 20 pts

2. Matthews - 17 pts

3. Alaphilippe - 15 pts

4. Teuns - 13 pts

5. Küng - 11 pts

6. Juul-Jensen - 10 pts

7. Mollema - 9 pts

8. Perez - 8 pts

9. Hamilton - 7 pts

10. Higuita - 6 pts

11. Poels - 5 pts

12. Guerreiro - 4 pts

13. Gesbert - 3 pts

14. Konrad - 2 pts

15. Quintana - 1 pt

The result puts Colbrelli on 106 points in the Points Classification, 62 behind Mark Cavendish, who is on 168.

Should Matthews keep his points, he will be in second place with 130.

Tour de France Van der Poel pulls out of Tour de France to focus on Olympics 3 HOURS AGO