Tour de France 2021 - Bradley Wiggins embraces former team-mate Mark Cavendish after he equals Tour record

Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - Bradley Wiggins embraces his friend and former team-mate Mark Cavendish after he equalled Eddy Merckx's long-standing record of 34 Tour stage victories.

00:00:52, an hour ago