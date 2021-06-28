Caleb Ewan has abandoned the Tour de France after crashing on the finale of an incident-packed Stage 3.

The Lotto Soudal sprinter, who was hoping to win stages at all three Grand Tours this year, fell along with Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) after touching wheels with stage winner Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) inside the final 150 metres.

Ewan was taken to hospital and his team have confirmed that he suffered a right broken collarbone and is out of the race.

Tour de France 'I would bottle it' - Wiggins on the 'nervousness' that leads to crashes 2 HOURS AGO

“Following his crash, Caleb is forced to leave the race due to a right collarbone fracture,” Lotto Soudal said on Twitter.

Ewan is set to undergo an operation on Wednesday and is hopeful he will be back in time for La Vuelta, which starts on August 14.

“I don’t remember too much, it all happened quite quickly,” he told the Lotto Soudal website.

“I remember I wanted to go quite early in the chicane but we were sprinting on the left and I started and saw the guys at the front were closing on the right so I had to stop sprinting and hope for it to open up again.

“When all that happened I came next to Peter and we were quite close together on the wheel and when Merlier went to the right I touched the wheel and went down.

“Usually when you crash you don’t feel so much at first as the adrenaline is there but straightaway I felt a lot of pain and they were pressing on my collarbone and I could feel it clicking so I thought it’s not good.

“They said it’s broken in four spots and I need surgery on it to put it back into place.

“This is part of cycling unfortunately and I have to let it heal and when I can train again I will start training and speak to the team and look to the future and see what races are going to suit me the best. It’s six or seven weeks until the Vuelta so that should be plenty of time to let it rest and heal and train. Hopefully that can still be a goal of mine this year.”

Tour de France Merlier wins Stage 3, crashes galore in 'one of most chaotic days ever' 5 HOURS AGO