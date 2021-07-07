Bradley Wiggins has backed Mark Cavendish to win seven stages at this year’s Tour de France after the Manx Missile made it a three-peat in 2021.

Deceuninck-QuickStep nailed the finale on Stage 10 to catapult Cavendish to victory and strengthen their grip on the green jersey.

The 36-year-old is now within one stage of Eddy Merckx’s all-time record (34) and looks a strong bet to eclipse the Belgian legend with four sprint opportunities still on the menu.

However, he must first survive an ominous double ascent of Mont Ventoux on Wednesday, with the reward immediately coming with two flat stages. Cavendish only missed the cut-off by 97 seconds on Sunday’s brutal Stage 9.

When asked if Cavendish could win seven stages at this year’s Tour, Wiggins replied: “He could, he very much could.

“He’s reclaimed his number one spot [in the world]. You can only beat who’s there and Cav’s done a sterling job, he’s different gravy.”

Cavendish was only thrust into the Tour at the eleventh hour after defending green jersey and teammate Sam Bennett was ruled out with a knee injury.

He has also triumphed on Stages 4 and 6 during a fairytale return to cycling’s biggest stage.

Such was Deceuninck’s dominance on Tuesday that his rivals were forced to latch onto his wheel and hope for the best, rather than follow their own lead-out train.

“The team were amazing for him, they really were. He rang me yesterday [Monday] and sounded in a right hole, he was knackered, but he did state how much the team had rallied round him and got him through that stage the other day [on Stage 9].

“He’s so in love with that team and the team are in love with him. It’s paying dividends, they really are the Wolfpack. Whatever that means…”

