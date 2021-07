Cycling

Tour de France 2021: Dylan Teuns comes home for emotional stage win before new leader Tadej Pogacar rolls home

Watch the finishing moments of Stage 8 of the 2021 Tour de France as Dylan Teuns came home for an emotional win that he later dedicated to his grandfather. Less than a minute after the winner came Tadej Pogacar, the new leader of the race. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

