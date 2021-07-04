Not everything quite went to plan for UAE Team Emirates at Stage 9 of the Tour de France as Brandon McNulty took a tumble into a ditch.

The American appeared to take his eye off the road as he glanced behind him and veered off course, somersaulting off his bike on a steep grass verge.

“He turned around to look where his leader was and just rode off the road,” said Brian Smith on Eurosport commentary.

“I’m hoping that’s a soft landing,” added Carlton Kirby.

Thankfully, the 23-year-old escaped unscathed from the incident with the team tweeting that he sustained no injuries from the fall.

"Brandon McNulty has had a crash into a ditch on descent during today’s stage, but luckily escaped without any injury,” they said in a short statement.

In better news for the team, Tadej Pogacar was able to tighten his grip on the yellow jersey after his impressive late attack saw him add time over his main GC rivals.

