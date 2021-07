Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'I would have liked to have seen something different' - Wiggins on Pogacar's rivals

Speaking after Stage 18 of the 2021 Tour de France former winner Sir Bradley Wiggins said that it isn't Tadej Pogacar's fault that he is being so dominant. Wiggins said that he would have liked instead to see some different things tried by the Slovenian's rivals. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:27, an hour ago