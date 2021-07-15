Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins praised Jonas Vingegaard for his efforts at the Tour de France.

The 24-year-old Danish international rider finished second on Thursday and claimed second overall, and Wiggins was keen on the rider.

"It's a huge race from him. I'd never heard of him before this race," he admitted.

"I've been impressed by him this whole race through. He's been fantastic.

"The people to come through into the GC, like Carapaz, and Vingegaard who weren't expected to be here. Vingegaard might have been, but not have expected to have finished as high as he has.

"Carapaz has been here for Geraint [Thomas], when Geraint's chances fell away with the race.. [Primoz] Roglic went home, he went his first stage down in the Alps.

"It's a very different race, I heard Roglic is still going to the Olympics."

"There was a lots of fresh legs but this climb, the severity wasn't that hard. t was underwhelming to be honest," he admitted.

"They changed the green for the sprinters. I think for the last couple of years, whoever wins the yellow jersey. as well.

"G's team was fantastic again. They didn't want for the grupetto to form. They did their thing, very clever. They've been admirable, the way they rode for him.

"Mark Cavendish, 10 years from his first green jersey to win his next one."

