178.4km: Stage 17 under way!

Prudy leaves it late - no surprise with the drizzle and cold in the air - but he eventually emerges from the misleadingly named sunroof of his red Skoda - and that's it, this key stage in the Pyrenees is under way. And with it being Bastille Day and all that, you can expect some champagne to hand inside the race director's car, no doubt. But will he be cheering on a French winner?

It's wet and cold in the Pyrenees...

What's happened to the French summer? Once again the riders are covered in jackets and arm warmers as they edge through the neutral zone ahead of the official start to Stage 17. With three climbs in the final third - the Col de Peyresourde, Col de Val Louron-Azet and Col du Portet - it's going to be a big day for the polka dot jersey competition with a total of 60pts up for grabs (including 40pts for whoever wins the stage). But it's also, obviously, an important day for Tadej Pogacar in yellow - while the intermediate sprint comes before the climbs and so we could see some action in the green jersey battle, too.

Stage 16 recap: Konrad on song

For the first time in his career, two-time Austrian champion Patrick Konrad won a bike race outside his national championships – the 29-year-old Bora-Hansgrohe domestique holding off a large chase group to win the first of three successive days in the Pyrenees.

Runner-up in Stage 14 at Quillan, Konrad went one better on Tuesday after making his decisive move with 73km remaining. Leaving a chase group of 10 riders in his wake, Konrad bridged over to a leading trio on the Col de la Core – the second of four categorised climbs on the menu.

Mindful of the duo of fast finishers behind in the form of Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain-Victorious) and Michael Matthews (Team BikeExchange), Konrad then kicked clear of Belgian Jan Bakelants (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and Frenchman Fabien Doubey (Team TotalEnergies) on the Col de Portet-d’Aspet.

Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Italian champion Colbrelli led the chase on Konrad, cresting the summit of the climb with a deficit of 25 seconds. But the gap grew on the infamous descent where the late Italian Fabio Casartelli tragically lost his life in 1995, with Gaudu and Colbrelli eventually sitting up and waiting for the Matthews chase group to bridge over.

Konrad still held around 55 seconds after the short fourth-category climb inside the last five kilometres, a gap which allowed the Austrian to savour the moment as he took the biggest win of his career. Despite a late dig by Frenchman Pierre-Luc Perichon (Cofidis), Colbrelli pipped Matthews on the ramped finale for second place at 42 seconds as the Australian slashed Mark Cavendish’s lead in the green jersey standings to 37 points.

