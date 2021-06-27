Movistar Team's Marc Soler has pulled out of the Tour de France after suffering fractures in both his arms.
Soler somehow managed to continue racing after suffering the injuries in a nasty crash on the opening day when a spectator got in the way of the peloton when holding up a sign.
The Spaniard suffered acute pain in his right wrist and was left unable to properly steer his bike, but did still finish the stage almost half an hour behind eventual winner Julian Alaphilippe.
Tour de France
Stage 2 LIVE - Alaphilippe aims to double up in Brittany after crash-laden Stage 1
He was taken to hospital afterwards and has now been ruled out of the Tour.
"It was such a difficult day," teammate Enric Mas said afterwards.
"The first stage of the Tour is always about avoiding crashes, with lots of stress. In my case, I always kept a good position with help from Iván, Imanol, Jorge… the whole team really helped.
"I was one of the last few riders able to get past the first crash, with Miguel Ángel [Lopez] and Marc, right behind me, then involved.
"It’s so awful, it was such bad luck – I hope both Marc, who seems to be suffering a lot with his wrist, and Miguel Ángel can recover time and energy.
The Tour will carry on, it’s still 20 days left and it will be really hard for everybody.
Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels p/b KTM) DNF following the awful Stage 1 crash
Cyril Lemoine (B&B Hotels p/b KTM), Jasha Sutterlin (Team DSM) and Ignatas Konovalovas (Groupama - FDJ) all did not finish the first stage so are also out.
Four-time Tour de France Chris Froome started Stage 2 after suffering swelling and bruising from the big crash seven kilometres from the end of Stage 1.
"I'll try to get through today," the 36-year-old said.
"Just survive today's stage and hope that over the coming days it starts to feel better."
