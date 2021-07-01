Mark Cavendish sprinted to his second stage win at the 2021 Tour de France on Thursday.

The 36-year-old timed his finish to perfection in Chateauroux, bagging a remarkable 32nd Tour de France stage win of his illustrious career.

A lively start to the stage saw a high pace set, and the breakaway was ultimately limited to just two riders, with Greg van Avermaet joined by Roger Kluge up the road.

The pair stayed away for over 100km, but were swallowed up by the peloton as the finish in Chateauroux loomed, before Cavendish delivered in the dash for the line.

Friday’s Stage 7 from Vierzon to Le Creusot offers a chance for the break to stay away, with some lumpy climbs in the final third of the stage playing into the hands of the all-rounders.

