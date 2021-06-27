Cycling

Tour de France 2021 – Mathieu van der Poel soars to emotional Stage 2 win on Mur-de-Bretagne to claim yellow

Mathieu van der Poel won Stage 2 with a blistering ride over the double-ascent at Mur-de-Bretagne to take the yellow jersey in mesmerising style. Slovenians Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic led the chase six seconds down but Julian Alaphilippe could only manage fifth place and conceded the race lead to the Dutch debutant after another dramatic day on the Tour de France.

00:04:49, an hour ago