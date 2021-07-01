Mark Cavendish has told Eurosport's Bradley Wiggins that his main aim at this year’s Tour De France is simply to complete the race after his sensational sprint to win Stage 6.

Cavendish, 36, picked up his second stage win of this year’s tour following another sprint success on Stage 4.

The Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider leads the Green Jersey rankings after his explosive start in the first week of the race, however, speaking exclusively on The Bradley Wiggins Show , Cavendish said he is simply hoping to make it to Stage 21 in the French capital.

Tour de France Stage 6, as it happened – Brilliant Cavendish makes it 32 Tour de France career wins 16 HOURS AGO

“I don’t know how far I’m going through the tour, I’m aiming for Paris,” he revealed.

“My priority is survival, I know I can sprint. We’ll have to see, I have a good team around me.”

The latest victory was a symbolic one, coming 10 years after his last win at Châteauroux, and was his third at the venue following his first win there in 2008.

Cavendish is now up to 32 Tour De France career stage wins, having picked up an emotional 31st two days earlier.

When asked how the two wins compared, Cavendish admitted he had been galvanised by his earlier success in the race.

“We got confidence (from first win). The other day was a proper shock. I wanted to win for all that pent up emotion over the years.

“I had that chip on my shoulder, wanting to prove myself from years ago was still there.

“It was different then because I was fighting the world and wanting to step up to that stage."

'Textbook sprinting' Brian Smith's analysis of Cavendish's Tour de France stage 6 win

Tour de France Wiggins: I never stopped believing in Cavendish – he could win another four stages YESTERDAY AT 16:55