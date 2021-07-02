Tour De France hopeful Primoz Roglic saw his dreams potentially go up in smoke after struggling badly on Stage 7 and finishing well off the pace.

The Jumbo-Visma rider lost major time as he was dropped on the climbs during the gruelling final third of the epic 249km leg of the Tour.

"The road is opening up and I'm afraid Primoz Roglic is losing valuable time and showing plenty of weakness" said Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary.

"We wondered if this would be his year, it's not looking so."

Roglic, who is still working his way back to full fitness following injuries sustained from a crash in Stage 3, lost around four minutes as he slipped further down the General Classification.

Last year's runner up also finished 9 minutes off stage winner and compatriot Matej Mohoric (Bahrain Victorious) who claimed his first Tour stage victory.

As the Slovenian eventually crossed the line, Hatch lamented a difficult day for the 31-year-old but suggested his team were also culpable for his failings.

"Primoz Roglic, out of gas and maybe out of hope," Hatch said on commentary.

"He's a fighter, he will give his all but there are going to be questions asked about Jumbo-Visma today. Questions asked about why he was isolated."

Roglic started the stage 10th overall at 1:48 off yellow and 1:40 down on defending champion another fellow countryman Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

However, his struggles on the stage now leave him 09:11 behind yellow jersey holder Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix)

