Van der Poel the favourite today?

Most people think that Mathieu van der Poel will be in the mix for the victory today as the rangy Dutchman makes his eagerly anticipated Tour debut. It's also his Alpecin-Fenix team's first appearance in the world's biggest bike race - and today, they have been given special dispensation to wear a special kit paying homage to Van der Poel's grandfather, Raymond Poulidor, and his Mercier team of old.

Stat attack

Some info here about today's opening stage of the Tour...

Distance: 197,8 km

Climbs: 6

Points for the polka dot jersey: 8

Points for the green jersey: 50

Bonus time: 10-6-4 seconds for the first three riders at the finish

The last time the Tour came to Brest was only 13 years ago and winner that day of the opening stage from Brest to Plumelac in 2008 was none other than Alejandro Valverde, who is part of a strong Movistar team this year as he makes his 15th appearance in the Tour. That year also marked the first Tour appearance for three future winners of the race: Chris Froome, Andy Schleck and Vincenzo Nibali - two of whom are here again this year...

Bonjour le Tour!

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the 2021 Tour de France. The long wait is over. Not quite the usual 11-odd months - coronavirus and the Olympics means it's just over nine months since the last Tour ended - but that's all the better for us fans. The riders are currently edging their way through the 11km neutral zone in and around the Breton coastal town of Brest, so stay tuned for all the action.

Here's what we can expect from today's 198km stage - which includes six lower-category climbs as the race gets under way not with the usual bunch sprint finish or prologue, but with a punchy uphill ramp at Landerneau.

‘They will fear it’ – Mont Ventoux double set to strike fear into GC contenders

Re-Cycle: When Wagtmans denied teammate Merckx to become the accidental Yellow Jersey

Imagine feeling regret, fear, perhaps even a bit of shame, for having fulfilled a childhood ambition. This happened to Rini Wagtmans in the Swiss city of Basel on the morning of Sunday 27th June 1971 on a crazy day that would see the young Dutchman and the rest of the Tour de France peloton ride three legs through three different countries from the crack of dawn until tea time.

“Like many young people, I always dreamed of wearing the Yellow Jersey,” Wagtmans, now 74, tells Re-Cycle. “But when [Félix] Lévitan [the organiser of the Tour de France] came with the jersey and said it was for me, I was really shocked.”

Wagtmans’ reasoning was quite clear. He’d been selected on the new Molteni team to ride in the service of Eddy Merckx, who had ambitions of wearing yellow from start to finish on his way to a third consecutive Tour win. But just one day in, this quest had been derailed – quite inadvertently – by one of his domestiques.

“It was a real surprise for us,” Wagtmans recalls. “Later, Eddy wasn’t angry with me, and he told me to enjoy my time in the jersey. But he did say to me: ‘Rini, why are you doing this? You know this isn’t a game – it’s a real job that I’m busy with.’”

Wagtmans would go on to be a key member of the Molteni team that weathered a storm to deliver Merckx to a third triumph of a race that is, as Merckx’s biographer William Fotheringham declares in Merckx: Half Man, Half Bike: “now famous for a single day, the stage to Orcières-Merlette in the southern Alps, when Merckx was tested as never before”.

Wagtmans’ accidental Yellow Jersey came a week before that fateful 11th stage where Luis Ocaña crushed Merckx – on the first day of action following the opening prologue. It was a ridiculous three-part split stage that crossed three European borders and saw the Yellow Jersey change hands twice – and the Green Jersey on three occasions. Not only did it set the tone, but it introduced the upcoming Wagtmans as one of the key players in the Cannibal’s eventual grinding down of his great Spanish rival.

This is the tale of how one plucky Dutchman unknowingly denied his teammate the Yellow Jersey for a third of a day, before restoring order to the race, winning a stage of his own, and then fighting tooth-and-nail once Merckx lost the Maillot Jaune off his own back.

