Cycling

Tour de France - Stage 12 highlights: Nils Politt triumphs from breakaway, Mark Cavendish takes sprint behind

From a breakaway that included the world champion Julian Alaphilippe and fast finishers Andre Greipel, Edward Theuns and Luka Mezgec, Germany's Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe) played his cards right by attacking early to ensure Stage 12 did not come down to a sprint.

00:04:38, 42 minutes ago