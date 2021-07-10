Cycling Tour de France Men | Stage 15 12:00-18:10

‘Just let the race happen’ – Wiggins questions UAE tactics

Tadej Pogacar may be the runaway yellow jersey at the Tour de France but questions continue to swirl around UAE Team Emirates’ tactics. Specifically, what on earth are they?

We are used to seeing the Ineos blueprint at Grand Tours – team takes the GC lead, then ruthlessly controls the race from the front of the bunch.

But UAE have been reluctant leaders in 2021, happy to hand over marshalling duties for the early breakaway before coming to the fore later in the stage.

It's an approach that has left Pogacar, who seized yellow on the final competitive stage in 2020 from Primoz Roglic, often isolated – even if he does seem perfectly content when it happens.

“Yet again UAE just let the race happen for that first two hours,” said Eurosport expert Bradley Wiggins.

“They didn’t really control it, take the initiative and really mark their presence. It allowed the race to keep firing off, attacks all the time.”

However, the 2012 Tour champion continued that regardless of UAE’s tactics, Pogacar could likely do it all on his own.

“Pogacar has got such a healthy lead,” he continued.

“I think that once we get into the mountains that he has the legs to mark his dominance and put more time into these guys.

“It’s more of a battle for that podium behind, I think we will see more of a battle for the second and third places tomorrow rather than the win.”

In a chaotic stage through the foothills of the Pyrenees, an assured performance from Dutchman Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) restored a bit of order after a brave and bold solo attack from the breakaway over 40km from the finish.

Mollema was part of a 14-man move which took an eternity to come together after a hectic opening two hours of racing saw the peloton cover a monstrous 100km in south-west France. The 34-year-old attacked on a rolling plateau ahead of the fifth of five categorised climbs that peppered the parcours, catching his fellow escapees napping en route to a second career stage win on the Tour.

Just days after finishing in third place following the historic double ascent of Mont Ventoux, Mollema had time to savour his first Tour stage win since 2017 as he entered the town Quillan after a hard-fought 183.7km stage through the Languedoc-Roussillon region renowned for its majestic Cathar castles.

- - -

