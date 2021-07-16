Cycling

Tour de France 2021: Stage 19 Highlights - Matej Mohoric steals the show as Mark Cavendish has to wait

Did you miss anything from Stage 19 of the 2021 Tour de France? Not to worry as Eurosport is here to help with all the highlights from the day's action.

