Stage 18 recap

Another Grand Tour hat-trick from Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) saw the Slovenian extend his lead in the Tour de France after a brutal ride over the Col du Tourmalet and up to Luz Ardiden in Stage 18. An exciting finale saw Pogacar toy with his GC rivals Jonas Vingegaard and Richard Carapaz before dancing clear in the final kilometre to secure his third stage win of the race.

A carbon copy of Wednesday’s finish on the Col de Portet saw the Danish tyro Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) edge Ecuador’s Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) for second place, with Spain’s Enric Mas (Movistar) and Ireland’s Dan Martin (Israel Stand-Up Nation) completing the top five after the short but sharp 129km stage from Pau.

Back-to-back summit victories saw the 22-year-old UAE Pogacar stretch his lead to 5’45” over Vingegaard, with Carapaz a further six seconds in arrears ahead of the final GC test – Saturday’s 30km individual time trial to Saint-Emilion. A third stage win matches Pogacar’s haul from his debut Vuelta in 2019 and his debut Tour last year, while his latest display of uphill demolition saw him blast ahead of Dutchman Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) in the polka dot jersey king of the mountains competition.

Only an unprecedented collapse far dearer than that suffered by his compatriot Primoz Roglic last year can now deny Pogacar a second Tour de France victory this Sunday in Paris.

Wiggins defends Pogacar

Eurosport's Bradley Wiggins believes it's up to Tadej Pogacar's rivals to 'try something new' as the Slovenian retained his Tour de France lead.

The Jumbo-Visma man retains his more than five minute lead going into the final weekend of the Tour, with Wiggins believing his opponents had it all to do.

"It's hard because we've had that at the Tour de France - dominance. People don't really like seeing people win, but this kid is really young, and he's on his third Grand Tour.

"It's up to everyone else to try something new. I dont think it's Tadej Pogar'c s fault he won again today. I think we say a lack of performance in other teams and I'd have liked to see something different from other teams today.

Wiggins believed fellow Briton Mark Cavendish also had a shot at success.

"Mark Cavendish has got through the tournament more comfortably than I think he thought he would. Tomorrow is a big day for him. Will he break a tomorrow?

"I think so. I don't think another can challenge in those sprints."

