Cav has cheered up...

After his outburst yesterday and subsequent apology , it seems as though Mark Cavendish has cheered up a little bit today.

‘You just absorb it’ – Mark Cavendish on the Time Trial

Arty!

Whether it's Pantani climbing like an angel, Indurain monstering the TTs, LeMond and Fignon taking it down to the line, or Pogacar running away with it, the face of the race is always changing, but some things in the Tour de France are immutable.

Declercq's time in the hotseat is brief

El Tractor probably didn't even make it to the little luxury lounge where the leader sits before his time was beaten. The provisional lead of the stage remains within the Deceuninck team, however, with Dries Devenyns now occupying the top spot.

We've got a few real hitters on the course at the moment, with UAE's Mikkel Bjerg and EF's Stefan Bisseger homing in on the finish line in St Emillion.

We have our first finisher!

Tim Declercq stops the clock with a time of 40'20". I would characterise the way he crossed the line as 'unhurried'.

Interestingly, contrary to what Froome said after his recon, Sir Bradley Wiggins has just told us that the course is much more technical than it first seemed, and could be a challenge for power specialists like Stefan Kung. I suppose only time will tell which of the two former champions has read this course correctly.

No more Gorilla in the peloton

Not an earth-shattering announcement, but a poignant one for sure. Andre Greipel today announced his retirement at the end of this current season. That makes today his penultimate stage of the Tour de France, a race where he won 11 stages and was one of very few who could beat Mark Cavendish in his pomp. Goodbye, Gorilla!

Froome: "This is very much a power time trial."

Interviewed before the start, the four-time Tour de France champ told Bernie Eisel that the win today will almost certainly go to a power guy, suggesting it has "Pogacar written all over it".

Froome just rolled out of the starting house to the sound of boos from some members of the crowd. It seems bizarre to me that you would attend a stage of the Tour de France and boo a bloke who is, let's be honest, just about clinging onto his status as a professional bike rider at the top level. Still, there's no accounting for taste.

Good morning, and welcome to wine country!

This is it then, the final competitive stage of the Tour de France 2021. What a wild journey it has been to get to this point. Today is an individual time trial around the vineyards outside Saint Emillion.

The first rider is already off the ramp, and that honour goes to Tim 'El Tractor' Declercq as the lanterne rouge of the race (the man in last place on the general classification). Declercq has had plenty of challenges on his route through France and has been battling the time cut for the last few mountain stages, alongside the green jersey Mark Cavendish. Who, incidentally, has also just started his time trial effort.

Stage 19 recap

A day which started with a tender embrace between Eddy Merckx and Mark Cavendish – the two cycling greats past and present locked together on 34 Tour stage wins each – ended with an outsider causing an upset and moving to within 32 stage wins of the current record.

Two weeks after his first, Matej Mohoric’s second victory on this Tour of so many surprises came after what seemed to be a gilt-edged chance for Cavendish to break the record went begging.

Part of a six-man break that formed shortly after the start of the 207km ride from Mourenx, Mohoric put in his decisive attack with 25km remaining after a thrilling counter-move at the halfway point saw a stellar group of 20 riders form on the front before a yawning gap established between them and the peloton.

With fast finishers Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Christophe Laporte (Cofidis) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) all in the mix, Mohoric was not leaving anything for chance as he kicked clear to avoid having to contest any sprint. Without any Bahrain Victorious teammates to fall back on, Mohoric pushed a big gear as he dropped his fellow escapees once the attacks came in thick and fast in the rolling vineyards outside Bordeaux.

Mohoric celebrated his second stage win – a third on the bounce for Slovenia, and a fifth in total for the small Central European nation – by putting a finger to his mouth followed by a zip-shut motion. It was a response to the rumours of foul play that surfaced after the Bahrain Victorious team hotel was raided by police in the early hours of Thursday morning ahead of Stage 18 – a stage in which Mohoric was also part of the early break before being caught on the Col du Tourmalet.

Nine riders in pursuit were unable to ride with any cohesion, with a resigned Laporte eventually pipping Denmark’s Casper Pedersen (Team DSM) for second place at 58 seconds. Dutchman Mike Teunissen (Jumbo-Visma) and Germany’s Nils Politt (Bora-Hansgrohe), the Stage 12 winner, completed the top five before the remainder of the breakaway came home in dribs and drabs.

