Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) revealed he had extra incentive to catch Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) on Stage 17 at the Tour de France after the Ecuadorian refused to cooperate on the front.

Carapaz had pain etched across his face on the climb of Col du Portet, sitting on the back of Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) from 8km and rejecting invitations to ride on the front.

Then, with 1.5km remaining, the Ecuadorian launched a surprise attack, quickly shaking off Vingegaard as an irritated Pogacar clung to his wheel.

Ultimately the bluff did not propel him to victory as Pogacar ripped clear to win in yellow, while Vingegaard managed to latch back on to take second, but it was a major talking point in the post-stage debrief.

And Pogacar revealed that Vingegaard had alerted him that Carapaz might be bluffing – although he said he was already aware.

“He [Vingegaard] said to me he thought Carapaz was bluffing. I knew it also,” said Pogacar.

“It’s nothing unusual, this is a tactic in cycling.

“I had a real drive to catch him and hold his wheel, but it was super hard.”

Pogacar leads the general classification by 5’39” from Vingegaard, with Carapaz a further four seconds adrift.

“Fantastic day, to win in yellow is something I cannot describe,” added Pogacar.

Only a spectacular collapse can now prevent the Slovenian from winning a second yellow jersey, with just one proper test left on the menu – Thursday’s final jaunt through the Pyrenees and the iconic Col du Tourmalet.

'Carapaz probably attacked too late' - Wiggins

Eurosport expert Bradley Wiggins wondered if Carapaz could have struck earlier in the race to finish second.

“Carapaz probably attacked too late. I think if he had attacked earlier, they would have got rid of Vingegaard,” said the 2012 Tour champion.

“I saw Pogacar talking with Carapaz, there was some frustration in that group about the cooperation. But Pogacar just couldn’t get rid of him and Carapaz is definitely finding better legs into this third week.

“Gone are the days where the yellow jersey lets the others win the stage.

“He could have almost gifted the stage to Carapaz and Ineos would have become an ally over the next few days. Those days are gone now and Pogacar did what he had to do.”

Pogacar 'definitely going' for King of the Mountains glory

