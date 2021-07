Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - Tadej Pogacar wins Stage 17 after ‘biggest bluff’ from Richard Carapaz

A fifth Tour de France stage victory in only 38 stages to date – and a first ever in the famous yellow jersey – saw Tadej Pogacar all but secure a second triumph in the world’s biggest bike race. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now.

00:03:34, 2 hours ago