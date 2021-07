Cycling

Tour de France 2021 - 'That was brilliant!' - Matej Mohoric takes win and sends pointed message

Watch the finish to Stage 19 of the 2021 Tour de France as Slovenian champion Matej Mohoric powered away from the breakaway to take the win and then sent a rather pointed message with his celebration.

00:01:55, 37 minutes ago