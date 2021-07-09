The sporting world has been paying tribute to Mark Cavendish after the British rider equalled the long-held record of Eddy Merckx with a 34th Tour de France stage victory.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step star edged the sprint into Carcassonne after a tricky final corner saw a clear lead-out train for much of the final stages cut, resulting in a close finale.

Morkov said: "I can understand Cavy pushing it away, but now he has equalled Eddy Merckx, it’s amazing - just as a sports fan as well.

If I wasn’t his teammate I’d still think it’s really special for a rider from this time to pass a legend, or at least equal it now.

"It’s some history isn’t it? He broke like a 50-year-old record. Having said that, Merckx won these stages differently so you can clearly say Mark has been the greatest sprinter there ever was in cycling."

Morkov wasn't alone, with British Cycling, as well as former England Rugby Union great Brian Moore and many others, keen to acknowledge Cavendish's outstanding performance.

