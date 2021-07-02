An early attack looked set to have a major impact on Stage 7 of the Tour De France.

It was a lively start to the longest stage of this year’s race as the breakaway of 29 riders formed with over 200km to go.

The group featured yellow jersey Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin–Fenix), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck–Quick-Step) among others.

Tour de France Tour de France : Stage 7: van der Poel attacks early as breakaway forms 14 MINUTES AGO

Missing the move were UAE Team Emirates, who were left chasing at the head of the peloton.

It looked as though the move could potentially create an issue for Tedej Pogacar in the General Classification as a gap rapidly started to open.

“There’s so many dangerous riders in there,” said Sean Kelly on Eurosport commentary.

“The yellow jersey the green jersey, so many other strong riders and riders who are up there in the General Classification so it does look as it UAE will try and shut this one down”

---

Tour de France 'Quite something to be winning at 36' - Wiggins and Cavendish discuss Tour performance 2 HOURS AGO