Tony Martin (Jumbo–Visma) has hit out at the fan who caused the mass crash on Stage 1 of the Tour de France.

“I saw the lady but at the last moment she turned into the road, so there was no time to react,” began Martin. “It was really unexpected.”

I still can’t understand how people can behave like that. This is a bike race, not a circus.

However, despite the brutal crash, Martin added that he currently has no pain and was comfortable on the bike.

“I don’t feel too bad and have no pain on the bike, but I will have to see day-to-day. I hope I can recover.”

The crash nearly brought down all of the peloton, and the Gendarmerie du Finistère released a statement on Facebook, saying that they had opened an investigation. The post added that the fan - who held up a sign that read ALLEZ OPI-OMI! which roughly translates as COME ON GRANDDAD-GRANNY - had left the scene before they could be spoken to.

In the context of an accident that occurred on 06/26/21 on the RD30 commune of ST CADOU (29), during the first stage of the TOUR DE FRANCE 2021, a judicial investigation was opened for "Unintentional injuries with incapacity not exceeding not three months by manifestly wilful violation of an obligation of safety or prudence”.

The spectator at the origin of this accident left the scene before the arrival of the investigators. She was wearing glasses and blue jeans, a red and white striped sweater, a yellow jacket (waxed). She is holding a sign bearing the inscription "ALLEZ OPI-OMI!"

Anyone with information is requested to call the operational center of the Finistère gendarmerie at 02.98.55.80.66

‘Stupid! Chaos!’ – Fan causes huge crash that brings down entire peloton

This is how Rob Hatch on commentary called the crash at the time.

“A mass crash!” exclaimed Hatch.

“This is chaos! This is exactly what we didn’t want on the first day of the Tour de France. An absolute disaster!

When a replay emerged, Hatch added:

It was a supporter, it was a supporter! Oh no! That is a sickener! I think we might be counting the cost of this for a while!

Brian Smith on co-commentary had words of condemnation for the fan, adding:

“You can see the fan on the side of the road is just trying to get on television – a stupid, stupid thing! A stupid, stupid mistake by a supporter at the side of the road pretty much takes down the whole of the peloton."

Riders who escaped the spill – mainly Deceuninck-QuickStep and Ineos – took their foot off the gas and sat up to account for the crash, but Jasha Sutterlin (Team DSM) would have to abandon.

That was not the only crash of the day.

A rider from B&B Hotels p/b KTM came down approaching the final climb of the day, causing a huge pile-up that brought down almost half of the peloton.

‘He is down on his return to the Tour’ - Froome caught up in ‘absolute disaster’ of a crash

Hatch was, again, aghast.

“It is an absolute shocker,” he began. “More than half the peloton down and it is exactly what we didn’t want, mark II.”

A replay would later reveal that Froome – a four-time winner of the Tour – was in considerable discomfort following the crash.

“Chris Froome is down on his return to the Tour de France,” added Hatch. “And he is looking hurt!”

“Absolute disaster situation here! This is a crash – 6.3km – from the line that could condition the race, the GC, the whole thing. If we thought the last one was bad, this for the race, as well as any health implications, could be an absolute disaster!”

Froome would eventually remount his bike but he lost considerable time and Hatch had said as he laid prone on the floor:

This is a horrible sight. Froome [is] shaking his head - after all the fight, after all the hard yards, and after the pain and torture he has put in to get back to this level.

