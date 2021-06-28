Primoz Roglic crashed with 10 kilometres remaining to send panic surging through the Jumbo-Visma ranks at the Tour de France.

The Slovenian arrived in France hoping to banish memories of his near-miss in the 2020 edition, but suffered a very untimely fall as his GC hopes suffered a serious hiccup.

Jumbo-Visma rushed to his aid, helping Roglic back on his bike before launching into team time trial mode as they desperately tried to claw back seconds for their man.

“What a disaster this is for Jumbo-Visma today," said Eurosport commentator Rob Hatch.

"They’ve already lost Robert Gesink [who abandoned earlier on Stage 3]. And Primoz Roglic is down. He needs a right old chase to get back. I’m afraid he’s not looking good. I’m afraid he’s looking pretty banged up and this is disaster for Primoz Roglic.

“We need a team time trial from Jumbo-Visma to save their Tour de France.”

Roglic, sporting huge road rashes on his left shoulder and left hip, came home 1:21 down on stage winner Tim Merlier (Alpecin–Fenix) and, crucially, 55 seconds behind defending champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates).

The 31-year-old slipped to 20th in the general classification, 1:35 adrift of race leader Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and 56 seconds back of Pogacar.

The incident came after fellow GC hopeful Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) dislocated his shoulder in a nasty crash earlier on Monday's run from Lorient to Pontivy – although the Welshman managed to make it back into the peloton and avoided the late carnage.

Ineos co-leaders Richard Carapaz and Thomas are 0:31 and 1:07 off the pace.

