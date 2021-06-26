Chris Froome (Israel Start-Up Nation) was caught up in a nasty-looking crash on Stage 1 of the Tour de France.

A rider from B&B Hotels p/b KTM came down approaching the final climb of the day, causing a huge pile-up that brought down almost half of the peloton.

Tour de France Alaphilippe takes opening stage as Froome caught up in huge crash 2 HOURS AGO

7.5KM TO GO: HUGE CRASH!

Oh no! That is absolutely sickening... It's a huge pile-up after one of the B&B Hotel riders turns round and then comes down, causing an almighty high-speed pile-up behind taking out about half the peloton. Worse than the last one because of the speed - and we will have many, many DNFs from this.

“It is an absolute shocker,” he began.

“More than half the peloton down and it is exactly what we didn’t want mark II.”

A replay would later reveal that Froome – a four-time winner of the Tour – was also involved in the crash, and looked in considerable discomfort.

“Chris Froome is down on his return to the Tour de France,” added Hatch. “And he is looking hurt!”

“Absolute disaster situation here! This is a crash – 3.6km – from the line that could condition the race, the GC, the whole thing. If we thought the last one was bad, this for the race, including any health implications, could be an absolute disaster!”

Froome would eventually remount his bike but he lost considerable time and Hatch had said as he laid prone on the floor:

This is a horrible sight. Froome shaking his head - after all the fight, after all the hard yards, and after the pain and torture he has put in to get back to this level.

HOW TO WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE

Tour de France Stage 1 as it happened: Froome, Roglic caught up in crashes as Alaphilippe takes spoils 7 HOURS AGO