A day of carnage at the Tour de France concluded with Tim Merlier (Alpecin–Fenix) taking the victory in Stage 3 and a worrying crash involving Caleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe).

The Welshman was guided back into the peloton by teammates Luke Rowe and Dylan van Baarle, after having his shoulder popped back in, before the race settled down. Briefly.

Tour de France ‘Disaster!’ – Roglic crashes late on Stage 3, Jumbo-Visma sent into panic mode 42 MINUTES AGO

And just when the action looked over, Ewan and Sagan collided metres from the line as Merlier swept to a victory on a day that will be remembered for what happened elsewhere.

It was labelled “one of the most chaotic days we have ever seen at the Tour de France” by Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary. It’s hard to disagree.

Ewan has not been listed at time of writing as a finisher of today's stage and his teammate Thomas De Gendt gave a doomy pronouncement to Eurosport/GCN post-stage, saying "I think his collarbone is broken and it's finished."

Another rider whose Tour de France looks like being over is Jack Haig (Bahrain-Victorious). The Australian rider was the main victim of the incident that waylaid Pogacar and is listed as a DNF in the official results.

More to follow.

- - -

Tour de France 'Does not look good' – Thomas run over, dislocates shoulder in nasty crash 4 HOURS AGO