It took under 3kms for the first crash of the Tour de France.

Just minutes after Christian Prudhomme had emerged from his red Skoda and had set the 108th edition of the Tour de France in motion, there was a spill at a dangerous chicane.

195KM TO GO: CRASH!

Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo) took things up on the front as the fast start to the stage continued - and then, entering a dangerous chicane, two riders came a cropper with a padded piece of road furniture (from Trek and TotalEnergies) while another two tangled up their bikes. An ominous beginning - but it didn't look too serious, thankfully.

Rob Hatch, on commentary with Sean Kelly, said:

We have had the first crash! We have had the first crash of this Tour de France, I am afraid!

And Kelly, a four-time green jersey winner, contextualised the incident, adding:

“The guys at the front went through a very tight section between the islands in the middle of the road and it was a dangerous one for those further back in the peloton. This is Brittany – you have a lot of road furniture and small villages. It is very technical for the first stage of the Tour de France.”

And with rain potentially in the offing later on the stage, Kelly added that the first day of the Tour could become "treacherous".

Edward Theuns (Trek - Segafredo) appeared to be one of the riders down. However, there appeared to be no long-lasting impact with all riders remounting and continuing the race.

