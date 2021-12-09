A young woman who caused a massive, infamous crash at June’s Tour de France by waiving a sign, was fined 1200 euros by a court in Brest on Thursday.

The 31-year-old will also have to pay a symbolic one euro to the National Union of Professional Cyclists (UNCP).

During the trial of 14 October, the prosecution had requested a symbolic punishment of a suspended four month prison sentence.

The court found the woman guilty of putting others in danger and involuntarily causing injuries.

On the 26th June, in Sizun in Finistere, 45km from the finish of the first stage of that had begun in Brest at the 2021 Tour, the local resident brandished a sign which obstructed the race, at the back of peletoin.

Many riders could not escape the crash - German rider Tony Martin, the first to fall, bought down many others with him. Some riders such as Jasha Sutterlin and Marc Soler were forced to retire due to the incident.

The images were broadcast around the world, while the woman could not be found despite huge media interest.

Four days after the crash, the woman presented herself to the police station in Landerneau as she could no longer take the stress of the media hunt.

