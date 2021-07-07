How best to bounce back from coming second to Mark Cavendish in a bunch sprint? By conquering the legendary Giant of Provence for what you describe as “the best victory” of your already illustrious career.

Beaten by Cavendish on the flat on Tuesday, Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) made amends with a victorious ride from the breakaway over the historic double ascent of Mont Ventoux – as the green jersey battled the time cut in his wake.

On a day which started badly for the Belgian champion’s Jumbo-Visma team – with the withdrawal of German veteran Tony Martin following yet another crash – Van Aert’s Danish teammate Jonas Vingegaard showed his class behind with a stinging attack from the yellow jersey group that put race leader Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) in the red on the second ascent of the mythical climb ahead of the nail-biting descent to the finish.

Van Aert proved the strongest of a stellar breakaway that also included the world champion Julian Alaphilippe, the 26-year-old crossing the line in Malaucène 1’14” clear of Trek-Segafredo duo Kenny Elissonde and Bauke Mollema.

Trailing Vingegaard by 20 seconds going over the summit, Pogacar was caught by Rigoberto Uran (EF Education-Nippo) and Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) on the descent, before the trio reeled in the white jersey of Vingegaard as the road flattened out. Pogacar led the quartet home 1’38” behind the stage winner, with Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-PremierTech), Wilco Kelderman (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Enric Mas (Movistar) completing the top 10 after the thrilling 199km stage from Sorgues.

Three days after rising to second place in the standings after his victory at Tignes, Australia’s Ben O’Connor was distanced by the yellow jersey group on the second ascent of Ventoux. The AG2R-Citroen rider dug deep to limit his loses but he dropped from second place to fifth after coming home almost four minutes down.

With a solid lead of 5’18”, Pogacar’s nearest challenger is now the Colombian Uran, with Vingegaard up to third place at 5’32” and Ecuador’s Carapaz fourth at 5’33”.

More to follow...

