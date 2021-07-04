STAGE 8 RECAP
It was a magnificent performance from last year's winner as he put in a devastating attack that blew away all of his rivals for the General Classification.
It was just the latest in a series of fantastic stages as the 2021 Tour De France starts with a bang. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.
Tour de France
Roglic abandons Tour de France after wretched Stage 8
Teuns comes home for emotional Stage win before new leader Pogacar rolls home
HOW TO WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE
You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android now. You can also watch the most comprehensive live & ad-free racing on GCN+. Go deeper and get interactive with live polls & quizzes, plus rider profiles, race updates, results & more – plus stream exclusive cycling documentaries.
Tour de France
'It’s tough on the head' - Thomas on Tour de France struggles
Tour de France
Wiggins: 'Supreme' Pogacar performance is 'game over' for Tour de France