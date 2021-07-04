STAGE 8 RECAP

It was a magnificent performance from last year's winner as he put in a devastating attack that blew away all of his rivals for the General Classification.

It was just the latest in a series of fantastic stages as the 2021 Tour De France starts with a bang. You can watch the Tour de France live and ad-free on the Eurosport app and Eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Roglic abandons Tour de France after wretched Stage 8 AN HOUR AGO

Teuns comes home for emotional Stage win before new leader Pogacar rolls home

HOW TO WATCH THE TOUR DE FRANCE

Tour de France 'It’s tough on the head' - Thomas on Tour de France struggles 2 HOURS AGO