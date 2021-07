Cycling

Tour de France - Mark Cavendish relishes Stage 6 win and refuses to mention Eddy Merckx record

Mark Cavendish was keen to soak in the glory of his 32nd Tour de France stage win as he sidestepped a question about matching Eddy Merckx's all-time record. The brilliant Belgian Merckx won 34 stages at the Tour de France, with Cavendish second on the all-time list and now just two short of matching the record.

