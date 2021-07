Cycling

Highlights as superb Sepp Kuss claims Tour de France Stage 15 victory

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) claimed his first Tour de France stage win as Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) restored his five minute yellow jersey lead.

00:05:26, an hour ago