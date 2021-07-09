Whenever a peloton group is cycling near a narrow drop it’s always an anxious watch because you know what is possible.

And sadly that is exactly what we saw on Stage 13 of the 2021 Tour de France.

The race had been proceeding pretty much without incident before all of a sudden there were puffs of smoke and bikes on the floor.

Riders were on the road as well as scattered down the hill on the grass, as were their bikes.

Great Britain’s Simon Yates was one of the worst affected as it took him a while to get back up again, and even then he did so extremely gingerly.

Eventually the Brit was able to get back onto his bike and start up again but it seemed that the crash had done too much damage to him.

It was confirmed later that he had been forced to abandon. His focus will turn towards the Olympics. His team-mate Lucas Hamilton also had to withdraw.

One of the key Quick-Step figures Tim Declerq was also caught up in it and he also looked to be in some pain.

Former winner Geraint Thomas was also involved whilst Roger Kluge of Lotto-Soudal had to abandon, leaving his team with just four riders.

