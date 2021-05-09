Wout van Aert is focusing on returning to fitness for the Tour de France and Olympic Games after being struck down by appendicitis.

The Belgian is on a planned break in his schedule following an extremely busy spring that saw him win Amstel Gold, Gent-Wevelgem and finish third in Milan-San Remo.

His next scheduled appearance was supposed to be at the Criterium du Dauphine at the end of May, but there is no word on whether the Jumbo-Visma star will be on the start line on account of his setback.

It has not been confirmed what were the severity of Van Aert’s appendicitis symptoms, but strenuous activities are not recommended for anyone who has undergone surgery for at least a month.

Van Aert tweeted that he is “recovering from appendicitis” and “looking ahead to preparation for the Tour and the Games.”

The Tour de France gets underway on June 26, running for three weeks until July 18.

For those also targeting Olympic glory, it is a rapid turnaround with the road race taking place in Japan on July 24.

Jumbo-Visma will have Van Aert on a tailored fitness programme, as he is of huge importance to their Tour plans.

As well as being a potential stage winner - he won two stages in 2020 - his power means he is a super-domestique for team leader Primoz Roglic.

