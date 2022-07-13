Alberto Contador reckons it's now or never for the Tour de France's GC hopefuls if they want to challenge Tadej Pogacar for the yellow jersey.

Stage 11 sees the race take in the highest point of the race, as the riders scale three lofty peaks - the well-known Col du Telegraphe and the 2642m Col du Galibier - before the lesser-seen summit finish at the Col du Granon , which is featuring in the race for the first time since 1986.

And Eurosport's Contador thinks there is likely to be an infernal pace on the front from Team Jumbo-Visma in particular as they seek to rein in Pogacar, who holds a 39-second advantage over their leader, Jonas Vingegaard.

The two-time Tour winner said: "The profile of the stage says it could be won by someone high up on GC.

"That's because I think there will be a team - whether it's Jumbo-Visma or UAE - that puts a really high pace on the front and that will break that invisible chord that we see between the riders.

"They can try and wait to do that on Alpe d'Huez [on Stage 12], but I think stage 11 is much better for it.

"I think the stage will depend a lot on Jumbo and whether they make the day very fast or not.

"In terms of putting Vingegaard into yellow, it depends on how he is feeling but from what I see he looks impressive, and if so they've got to try and attack the yellow jersey."

Eurosport's Robbie McEwen is another to be licking his lips at the action ahead on Wednesday and he is hopeful Vingegaard can repeat his heroics in 2021 when he dropped Pogacar on Mont Ventoux.

The 12-time Tour stage winner said: "What I’m looking forward to and what we saw last year on Mont Ventoux, Vingegaard made his first big impression in the world of cycling when he dropped Pogacar as the altitude was starting to take effect, which was around 2000 metres.

"This [the Col du Granon] is well above 2000 metres and who knows, maybe Nairo [Quintana, of Arkea–Samsic] can get in his element, he likes the heights.”

