After almost three years in the WorldTour wilderness, Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange Jayco) was back on top at the Tour de France, as a less-than-likely winner of Stage 3. Groenewegen (BikeExchange–Jayco) beat Wout van Aert (Jumbo Visma) by a hair's breadth, the Belgian rider finished second for the third straight stage at the 2022 Tour de France.

Van Aert can take consolation from having extended his slender lead in the general classification, thanks to six bonus seconds awarded for runner-up spot. After easing through his first stage in the leader’s colours, the maillot jaune came under fire from the wagging finger of Peter Sagan (TotalEnergies), who felt the Belgian had not left him enough room in the sprint.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was also in the frame in an intriguing four-way sprint, eventually taking third ahead of a frustrated Sagan.

The Danish crowds again packed the streets to create another fervent atmosphere on a day that, aside from the finish and a big pile-up inside the final 10km, had lacked any real drama.

Magnus Cort (EF Education–EasyPost) soaked up the adulation from the home support, starring as a one-man breakaway as he tightened his grip on the polka dot jersey before being swallowed up.

The Tour takes a break on Monday as the peloton heads to France.

