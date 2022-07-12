Bradley Wiggins believes "Geraint Thomas (Ineos) is a real outside bet for this Tour" as he looks ahead to the remainder of the race with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) leading the way.

The Slovenian, who is very much on course to secure a third-successive Tour title, holds a 39-second lead in the general classification ahead of Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo-Visma and Thomas, who won the Tour in 2018, is at 1'17".

Ad

The 2012 champion Wiggins, speaking on the latest episode of his Eurosport podcast , has not lost faith that his former team-mate, Thomas, can launch a powerful and impactful push this week as he and his fellow Ineos riders attempt to haul in Pogacar.

Tour de France Covid chaos at Pogacar’s UAE team as second rider abandons AN HOUR AGO

What appears to be a good sign, according to Wiggins, is that he has "never seen him as relaxed" as he hangs in there in the general classification and looks to use all of his experience to turn the race around at the top.

"Ineos, they are the third-biggest team in this race," Wiggins, who was joined by Bernie Eisel and Matt Stephens, said on the podcast

"They have got three riders in the top 10 with Geraint Thomas and Adam [Yates] being the main two. Tom Pidcock, it remains to be seen what happens with him.

"Geraint Thomas is a real outside bet for this Tour if this battle between Pogacar and Jumbo-Visma [continues]... I have never seen him as relaxed.

"You know Geraint well - he is a great character, isn't he? He is one of the most unique athletes I have ever met."

‘Still frustrating’ – Thomas still haunted by gilet gaffe on time trial

Stephens added: "The team best placed to do it are Ineos, aren't they. They have the numbers.

"You look at the other riders, and he is the only other rider who knows what it is like to win the Tour de France. That is no small thing.

"I spoke to him and he said he was confident and felt in good shape. He has got to be smart; he has got to be really smart."

Eisel said: "The heat is coming. The second week is going to be incredibly hot.

Asked who the heat will likely favour, he replied: "Geraint Thomas. It favours all the riders who have not peaked before.

"The Tour de France finishes in two weeks - two weeks! - it is far from over."

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France 'He's not part of our project' - Cavendish set to leave Quick-Step AN HOUR AGO