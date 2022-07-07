Wout van Aert’s thrilling attack on Stage 6 of the Tour de France has been questioned by Alberto Contador.

An early attack from the Jumbo-Visma rider on the lengthy 220km stage saw him part of a three-man breakaway with Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) and Jakob Fuglsang (Israel-Premier Tech) opening up a lead of 3’55” at one stage.

Ad

However, the gap came down quickly, yet the Belgian persisted with his efforts, first dropping Fuglsang, then Simmons and refusing to drop back to the pack.

Tour de France 'Pogacar on fire' – Defending champion powers to Stage 6 win and into yellow AN HOUR AGO

His audacious efforts ultimately proved in vain as he was caught and dropped with 11km to go, waving goodbye to the yellow jersey in the process.

Speaking to Eurosport Spain, two-time Tour winner Contador was at a loss as to why , on a stage where he was tipped for victory, Van Aert opted for such a bold strategy.

"It's hard for me to understand Van Aert's tactics today,” he said.

“Even if he got the victory... at the cost of what? This is a tremendous effort. And it's already a very propitious ending for him.

“Several factors come together here, he feels mega powerful, but you have to think three weeks ahead.

“He is a fundamental man for Jumbo. Perhaps for all his successes, no one on the team has the authority to tell him ‘hey, today be calm’.”

- - -

Stream the 2022 Tour de France and the rest of the cycling season live and on demand on discovery+

Tour de France Pogacar goes into yellow with Stage 6 win after astonishing Van Aert effort 2 HOURS AGO