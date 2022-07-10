Mark Cavendish says he cried after Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team-mate Yves Lampaert won the opening stage at the Tour de France.

Lampaert claimed a stunning time trial win in a rainy Copenhagen , with the Belgian shocking the fancied Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and the puncture-affected Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) before giving a tearful interview.

Cavendish was a controversial omission at the Tour as Quick-Step opted to take Fabio Jakobsen as their sprinter. Jakobsen won Stage 2 to complete his own memorable comeback after fighting back from his horror crash at the 2020 Tour of Poland that left him in a coma.

Cavendish won four stages to equal Eddy Merckx’s record haul of 34 wins at the Tour in 2021 and also clinched the green jersey, with the 37-year-old saying he only learned about his non-selection via social media – behaviour branded “disgraceful” on The Bradley Wiggins Show.

In his first big media appearance since missing out on selection, Cavendish dropped in on the Eurosport Cube and revealed his highlights from this year’s race.

“Obviously my team winning the first two stages was good,” he said.

“If you know Yves… I was crying seeing his interview. He’s just such a humble lad. For me, him wearing the yellow jersey is massive. I’m getting emotion now with it! And obviously Fabio winning.”

‘My mind is exploding!’ – Tearful Lampaert on shock time trial win on Stage 1

Cavendish said he had been watching the Tour with his four-year-old son Casper, who prefers Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) to his dad.

“He likes Wout, he likes Tadej. He never says me!” confessed Cavendish.

On Van Aert, he added: “It’s rare to get someone who wins so much and is still likable. It’s a brilliant recipe to have. That’s the thing that’s going to elevate our sport.”

Cavendish is chasing a new contract for 2023 as he looks to extend his career and return to the Tour.

‘He never says me!’ – Cavendish admits his son prefers Van Aert and Pogacar

