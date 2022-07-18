Robbie McEwen has questioned fan behaviour at the Tour de France and says some of their actions seriously endanger the riders’ safety.

McEwen highlighted a number of incidents from this year’s Tour, including those involving Jonas Vingegaard and Yves Lampaert as examples of fan interaction going too far.

Ad

The three-time Tour de France points classification winner also referenced the cardboard sign incident in 2021 , which saw German cyclist Tony Martin take a tumble after crashing into a cardboard sign held out by a fan and caused a mass pile-up.

Tour de France Fuglsang exits the Tour with fractured rib after crash 3 HOURS AGO

There was also a protest during Stage 15 on Sunday, as protestors lay in the road and set off flares, as riders negotiated the route between Rodez and Carcassone.

He told Eurosport: “It is wonderful to see crowds back roadside after the Covid years when they were absent – it brings a lot of atmosphere, but it can bring a lot of danger as well when people flat out do the wrong thing.

“We've seen people running alongside the riders trying to get too up close and personal, carrying a flag on the end of a big stick which could risk going in the wheels, as we saw with Vingegaard. We sometimes see dogs inadvertently getting in on the action as well , just ask Yves Lampaert.

“It happens every year, the messages go out every year, riders on social media say: ‘please respect the riders, give us room to race.’

“But there always appears to be something. Of course, last year there was the cardboard sign incident.”

Watch scary moment dog causes nasty crash in peloton during Stage 12

The 50-year-old iterated how important fans are to the sport, but stressed the need not to go too far with their passion.

"We love the fans and love them cheering the riders on, but unfortunately all too often it goes wrong for the ones that are overly-enthusiastic," he said.

"It's a big hazard for the riders and something to think about in the mountains for the favourites, as it can compromise their whole race.

"They're talking tactics, when to go, who to mark, but also have reminders to stay in the middle of the road and keep out of the way of the fans because sometimes, they can't keep out of the way of the riders."

There is no Tour de France action on Monday, but the racing resumes on Tuesday as the riders tackle the first climb of the Pyrenees.

A huge tussle is expected between Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard. The Slovenian has fond memories of riding in the mountains, after overcoming Primoz Roglic to win the Tour on the penultimate day in 2020.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France ‘Enough to make a grown man cry’ – McEwen on Philipsen's emotional stage 15 victory 3 HOURS AGO