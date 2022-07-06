Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) extended his lead at the Tour de France with a ferocious attack on the final categorised climb to win Tuesday’s hilly stage , with Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) jokingly stating he was happy to see the Belgian also drop his own team.

Van Aert, who finished second in the opening three stages of this year’s Tour de France, made his move with 10km to go, launching a big attack to escape from his rivals, as well as his Jumbo-Visma team.

Defending champion Pogacar also couldn’t go with the move, but neither could his main rival Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) as the pair crossed the line amongst the peloton, eight seconds behind Van Aert.

After the stage, Van Aert and Pogacar shook hands and exchanged some words in good humour.

"I surprised you?" Van Aert asked Pogacar as the two-time Tour de France winner was warming down.

Pogacar responded: “A little bit! It's good that you dropped your guys also. I was lucky!"

Van Aert led the General Classification by 25 seconds from Yves Lampaert ((Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) ahead of Wednesday’s cobbled stage.

Pogacar was a further seven seconds back in third, with other leading contenders Jumbo-Visma pair Jonas Vingegaard in sixth and Roglic in seventh whilst Britain’s Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) in eighth, all within 48 seconds of Van Aert.

