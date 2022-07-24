A wonderful edition of the Tour de France came to a close as the sun set over Paris with outgoing champion Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) putting in a spirited attack on the final lap, Jumbo-Visma crossing the line to celebrate Jonas Vingegaard’s overall win, and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) storming the final sprint by a number of bike lengths.

Denmark’s Vingegaard, 25, lapped up the applause as he came home arm-in-arm with his teammates – including the green jersey Wout van Aert, who opted not to contest the final sprint that he won 12 months ago.

Ad

In Van Aert’s absence, a rather subdued bunch sprint was nevertheless seen out with an emphatic win from another Belgian, Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Deceuninck. Philipsen launched from the wheel of Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) to power to his second win of the Tour by a few bike lengths over the Dutchman, with Norway’s Alexander Kristoff (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) taking third place.

Tour de France 'What's all this about?' – Pogacar gives Vingegaard a fright with joke attack 2 HOURS AGO

After the threat from a five-man break was snuffed out just ahead of the last of eight laps in the centre of Paris, Britain’s Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) surged to the front of the peloton – only for the Slovenian two-time winner Pogacar to put in an audacious bid to end his reign by having the last word.

Pogacar’s attack was brought to heel by the Italian Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) before the teams of the sprinters fought to the front to restore a little order ahead of the bunch gallop. It was not the first time Pogacar tried to liven up the final stage, the UAE leader having enjoyed a cheeky little dig off the front following a tongue-in-cheek attack by Van Aert at kilometre zero.

By sitting up and soaking in the atmosphere on the Champs-Elysees, Vingegaard saw his winning margin over Pogacar come down to 2’43”. Welshman Thomas confirmed his third place on the final podium at 7’22” while Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) and Russia’s Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) completed the top five.

More to follow.

- - -

The action is far from over! Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand from July 24-31 on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Jumbo-Visma have 'torn up rulebook' but it would be ‘different story’ without Van Aert A DAY AGO