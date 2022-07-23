Tour de France leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) holds such a commanding lead in the general classification that he can afford a crash on the Stage 20 time trial and still win the overall race, according to Eurosport expert Dan Lloyd.

The Dane holds a 3’26” lead over second-placed Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) ahead of the 40.7km time trial from Lacapelle-Marival and Rocamadour.

Ad

Pogacar has been in a not entirely dissimilar position before. He overhauled a 57-second advantage held by Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) on the 37km time trial in 2020 to La Planche des Belles Filles to snatch the yellow jersey in sensational style.

Tour de France Plaices to be – The fish-related jobs that helped Vingegaard pursue dream 2 HOURS AGO

However, the more substantial time gap and a less undulating profile means a similar turnaround is highly unlikely.

So unlikely, in fact, that Lloyd says Vingegaard can afford a crash or a mechanical and still claim a maiden Tour de France success.

Asked whether Pogacar could produce another remarkable turnaround, Lloyd said he did not think so.

“It’s a very different course,” began Lloyd.

"It looks fairly flat from that profile - it is not completely flat, there’s over 400 metres of climbing over the 40 kilometres, but it's no La Super Planche des Belles Filles, which we finished up that last time trial in 2020.

“The gaps are so much bigger, [it was] just under a minute on Stage 20 in 2020, whereas today, [it is] three minutes and 26 seconds.

“Pogacar would have to take back over five seconds per kilometre on Jonas Vingegaard to go into the yellow jersey.

“If they don’t have any major problems, or crashes or mechanicals [he will win].

“Even if they do, unless he injures himself badly enough that he can't continue in the race, he can afford a crash or a mechanical problem and still win the race.

“I think he'll want to prove himself and back up what he did last year in the final time trial which is a top three position.”

Saturday's 40.7km time trial to Rocamadour is ideal hunting ground for the likes of Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers), Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ), Stefan Bissegger (EF Education-EasyPost), Pogacar and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

Highlights: Laporte powers home to end French drought after another protest halts Tour

- - -

Stream the Tour de France live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France 'Look after yourself' – The secret behind Jumbo-Visma’s success in Cahors 2 HOURS AGO