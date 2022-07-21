Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) emulated his compatriot Bjarne Riis in 1996 with a remarkable solo victory at Hautacam in the Pyrenees to strengthen his vice-like grip on the yellow jersey in Stage 18 of the Tour de France.

The 25-year-old cracked rival Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) with the help of Belgian teammate Wout van Aert after the green jersey’s latest display of dominance in a breakaway that almost went the distance in the 143.2km stage in the Pyrenees.

Pogacar, the reigning two-time champion, crashed on the descent of the Col de Spandelles – only for Vingegaard to sit up and wait for the Slovenian to return to the fold in an amazing show of sportsmanship . The pair then agreed on a ceasefire for the remainder of the technical descent before resuming hostilities on the final major climb of the race.

Vingegaard was able to lean on the support of teammates Tiejs Benoot and Sepp Kuss as the two best riders in this year’s Tour dropped Britain’s Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) and closed in on the remaining three riders from the day’s breakaway.

And just as Kuss peeled off with five kilometres remaining, Van Aert – in that move alongside Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) and Dani Martinez (Ineos Grenadiers) – was able to take up the slack. On his national Belgium Day, Van Aert buried himself on the front for Vingegaard before the elastic finally snapped with just over three kilometres remaining and Pogacar all but conceded the Tour.

Vingegaard rode clear to the delight of the tens of thousands of fans on the climb, blowing a kiss to the crowd as he crossed the line over a minute clear of Pogacar to extend his lead over the 23-year-old to 3’36” with three stages remaining. His second victory of the race also secured the Dane the polka dot jersey after Vingegaard moved eight points clear of Germany’s Simon Geschke (Cofidis) in the KOM standings.

Van Aert took third place on a day he extended his lead in the green jersey classification by winning the intermediate sprint from the large 33-man breakaway at Laruns.

Welshman Thomas took fourth place almost three minutes down to secure his third step on the podium, although the 2018 champion dropped eight minutes behind Vingegaard in the general classification. Frenchman David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ) moved up to fourth and traded places with Colombia’s Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic) after battling to fifth on the stage.

Britain’s Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) dropped one place to tenth while Kazakhstan’s Alexey Lutsenko (Astana-Qazaqstan) moved into the top 10 at the expense of Enric Mas (Movistar) after getting into the breakaway and holding on for a solid sixth place on the hors categorie climb.

More to follow.

